D.C.'s Only Auction House Moving to the 'Burbs

Weschler's Auctioneers & Appraisers, the only auction house in Washington, D.C., has announced that it will move from its downtown location to a new home in Rockville, Maryland. The family-owned auction house has occupied the site at 909 E St. NW since 1945.

