Cyclist in Rockville, crashes and dies minutes after birthday

A man who just turned 26-year-old is dead after crashing his bike early Thursday morning in Rockville, officials said. The crash happened around 12:09 a.m. in the area of Baltimore Road at Twinbrook Parkway.

