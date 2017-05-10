COULTER: To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' In English, Press '1' Now

The same media that slavishly ignored the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl by two illegal immigrants in Rockville, Maryland, spent last week crowing about the prosecutor's refusal to bring charges. It turns out that illegal aliens gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom stall is not a statutory rape because the girl had previously sent one of her assailants prurient text messages.

