Charges dropped for immigrant teens accused of school sex assault 0:0
Prosecutors have dropped rape charges against two immigrant teens - one in the country illegally - because their alleged victim's story fell apart. Ninth-graders Jose Montano, 17, and Henry Sanchez Milian, 18, were accused of pushing a female classmate into a Rockville, Maryland, high-school bathroom and violently raping her in March, fueling fiery national debate over immigration policies because both suspects were from Central America and Sanchez-Milian was here illegally.
