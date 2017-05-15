Century-old tumours offer rare cancer...

Century-old tumours offer rare cancer clues

Wednesday May 10

Deep in the basement archives of London's Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children reside the patient records that cancer researcher Sam Behjati hopes will put the hospital's past to work for the future. On 2 May, he and his colleagues published the result: DNA sequences from the genomes of three childhood tumour samples collected at the facility almost a century ago 1 .

