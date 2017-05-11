ABL Increases Aseptic Fill/Finish Capacity with State-of-the-Art, Fully Automated Vial Filling Line
ABL, Inc. , a leading contract research, development and biomanufacturing organization to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide, is proud to announce the successful expansion of its aseptic fill/finish operations at its Rockville, MD GMP biomanufacturing facility with the installation of a new, fully automated vial filling system. ABL's new filling line was specifically selected by ABL to meet the needs of its clients developing innovative biologics, namely vaccines, gene therapies, oncolytic live virus-based therapies, monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Vote DemocRat again,they love Rapist
|May 6
|NLDM
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar '17
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Mar '17
|The Mule
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC