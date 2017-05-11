ABL Increases Aseptic Fill/Finish Capacity with State-of-the-Art, Fully Automated Vial Filling Line

ABL, Inc. , a leading contract research, development and biomanufacturing organization to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide, is proud to announce the successful expansion of its aseptic fill/finish operations at its Rockville, MD GMP biomanufacturing facility with the installation of a new, fully automated vial filling system. ABL's new filling line was specifically selected by ABL to meet the needs of its clients developing innovative biologics, namely vaccines, gene therapies, oncolytic live virus-based therapies, monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.