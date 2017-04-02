The 'reality of life now': Montgomery...

The 'reality of life now': Montgomery council looks to bolster security

25 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Montgomery County Council members, seen at a 2014 swearing-in ceremony, want to boost security at the board's Rockville office. The Montgomery County Council wants to place security checkpoints at entrances to its Rockville office building for the first time, a telling concession for a government that takes great pride in the civility of its political discourse.

