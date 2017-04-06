Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation to host Mirabai Starr

The Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation will welcome Mirabai Starr, author and translator of the mystics and leading inter-spiritual voice, as guest speaker at Shalem's 12th Gerald G. May Seminar, April 28-29, 2017 in Rockville, MD. Starr is well known as a writer, speaker and leader of retreats on the inter-spiritual teachings of the mystics.

