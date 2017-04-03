Secret Service Agent Charged With Solicitation Identified

The agent told police he went to a hotel to have sex with the woman, but didn't because she looked "nasty" A Secret Service agent on Vice President Mike Pence's detail who was charged with soliciting a prostitute told police he went to a Maryland hotel to have sex with a woman, but decided not to have sex with her because she looked "nasty," according to court records. According to court documents, Torregano went to the Red Roof Inn on Shady Grove Road in Rockville on Thursday, March 30 after responding to an ad on Backpage.com, an online classified ads service that has been accused of making child sex trafficking easier .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.