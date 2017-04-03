Secret Service Agent Charged With Sol...

Secret Service Agent Charged With Solicitation Identified

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Washington

The agent told police he went to a hotel to have sex with the woman, but didn't because she looked "nasty" A Secret Service agent on Vice President Mike Pence's detail who was charged with soliciting a prostitute told police he went to a Maryland hotel to have sex with a woman, but decided not to have sex with her because she looked "nasty," according to court records. According to court documents, Torregano went to the Red Roof Inn on Shady Grove Road in Rockville on Thursday, March 30 after responding to an ad on Backpage.com, an online classified ads service that has been accused of making child sex trafficking easier .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Interracial Santa Claus Apr 2 Joyous Carnac 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar 30 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar 27 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar 26 pissedo ffandmada... 1
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Mar 25 The Mule 9
Turn the Rapist loose------- Mar 25 Joyous Carnac 4
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Montgomery County was issued at April 07 at 10:26PM EDT

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC