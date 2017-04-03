Risk adjustment, reinsurance transfer...

Risk adjustment, reinsurance transfer offer financial benefit

Risk adjustment and reinsurance transfer programs seem to have been effective for increasing revenues at the expense of claims costs, according to research published in the March issue of Health Affairs . Paul D. Jacobs, Ph.D., from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in Rockville, Md., and colleagues examined the impact of the risk adjustment program established to equalize health-related cost differences across plans and the temporary reinsurance program to subsidize high-cost claims, both established by the Affordable Care Act .

