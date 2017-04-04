Progressive Congressman Jamie Raskin ...

Progressive Congressman Jamie Raskin Feels Emboldened by the GOP Majority

Representative Jamie Raskin speaks in progressive political epigrams. After a decade spent serving the most liberal parts of Montgomery County in the Maryland senate, plus more than 25 years teaching constitutional law at American University, perhaps he can be forgiven for relying on old tropes as he finds new footing since being elected to Congress last fall.

