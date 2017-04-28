Out artist presents queer textiles
Melanye Coleman premieres her exhibit "This Ain't Yo Mama's Textiles" at Artists & Makers Studios with an opening reception on Coleman's work pairs portraits of diverse women onto fabric to represent that women are beyond gender stereotypes. "Navigation/Immigration" by Alonzo Davis and "Waterborne" by Cindy Packard Richmond will also be on view.
