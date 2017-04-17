New Study Published in Plos One Advances Science Around VTS-270 for...

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the publication of a new study in an independent scientific journal that confirms the unique composition of VTS-270, a 2-Hydroxypropyl-beta-cyclodextrin product under investigation as a novel treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 . NPC-1 is a rare, progressive and ultimately lethal genetic disorder affecting an estimated 2,000-3,000 patients globally.

