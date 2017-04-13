Legacy of real 'Uncle Tom' to be repa...

Legacy of real 'Uncle Tom' to be repaired

His life may have inspired the landmark novel Uncle Tom's Cabin but 150 years after the abolition of slavery in the United States, Josiah Henson remains a controversial figure and efforts to turn his one-time home outside Washington into a museum are slow at best. In Rockville, now a swanky suburb of the US capital, all that remains of the tobacco and wheat plantation where Henson once worked is a wooden house painted white with a small, single-room attachment.

