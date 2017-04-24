Ketchup-Flavored Pringles Are Coming to the United States

Do you like ketchup? Do you like potato chips? If so, Pringles' latest product release is basically a dream come true. That's because ketchup-flavored Pringles are now officially a thing in the U.S. The red-coated are basically the same concept as French fries dipped in ketchup without the annoyance of having to worry about getting a goopy red stain on your clothes.

