Glucose variation doesn't affect microvascular complications

Measures of glycemic variability in type 1 diabetes, based on complete quarterly 7-point glucose profiles, fail to provide evidence that glycemic variability contributes to the risk of development or progression of microvascular complications beyond the influence of mean glucose levels, according to a study published online April 12 in Diabetes Care . John M. Lachin, Sc.D., from George Washington University in Rockville, Md., and colleagues utilized data from the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial to assess the association of glucose variability within and between quarterly 7-point glucose profiles and the development and progression of retinopathy, nephropathy, and cardiovascular autonomic neuropathy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.