Glucose variation doesn't affect micr...

Glucose variation doesn't affect microvascular complications

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Measures of glycemic variability in type 1 diabetes, based on complete quarterly 7-point glucose profiles, fail to provide evidence that glycemic variability contributes to the risk of development or progression of microvascular complications beyond the influence of mean glucose levels, according to a study published online April 12 in Diabetes Care . John M. Lachin, Sc.D., from George Washington University in Rockville, Md., and colleagues utilized data from the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial to assess the association of glucose variability within and between quarterly 7-point glucose profiles and the development and progression of retinopathy, nephropathy, and cardiovascular autonomic neuropathy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Interracial Santa Claus Apr 2 Joyous Carnac 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar 30 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar 27 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar 26 pissedo ffandmada... 1
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Mar 25 The Mule 9
Turn the Rapist loose------- Mar 25 Joyous Carnac 4
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC