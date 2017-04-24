BIOQUAL Announces The Retirement Of A...

BIOQUAL Announces The Retirement Of As Chairman Of Its Board Of Directors And As A Director

The Company Also Announces the Appointment of Mark G. Lewis, BIOQUAL's President and Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman of the Board, and the Election of David B. Landon, Ph.D., to Fill the Vacancy on the Board of Directors Resulting from the Retirement of Dr. John C. Landon ROCKVILLE, Md.-- --John C. Landon, Ph.D., founded BIOQUAL in 1982. He led BIOQUAL for more than 30 years as President and Chief Executive Officer and grew BIOQUAL to become a $20M+ life sciences corporation.

