ABL Awarded BARDA Contract

ABL Awarded BARDA Contract

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Contract Pharma Breaking News

ABL , a global contract research and manufacturing service provider to the U.S. Government and biopharmaceutical industry, has been awarded a five-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract #HHSO100201600019I entitled, "Respiratory Illness Live Virus Fill/Finish Services," by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services . The contract has a maximum ordering amount of $50 million and is part of a multiple award network to provide fill/finish capabilities for live virus-based medical countermeasure product development towards licensure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract Pharma Breaking News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Interracial Santa Claus Apr 2 Joyous Carnac 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar 30 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar 27 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar 26 pissedo ffandmada... 1
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Mar 25 The Mule 9
Turn the Rapist loose------- Mar 25 Joyous Carnac 4
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC