ABL Awarded BARDA Contract

ABL , a global contract research and manufacturing service provider to the U.S. Government and biopharmaceutical industry, has been awarded a five-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract #HHSO100201600019I entitled, "Respiratory Illness Live Virus Fill/Finish Services," by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services . The contract has a maximum ordering amount of $50 million and is part of a multiple award network to provide fill/finish capabilities for live virus-based medical countermeasure product development towards licensure.

