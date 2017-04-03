ABL Awarded BARDA Contract to Fill Live Virus-Based Medical Countermeasures

The contract has a maximum ordering amount of $50 million and is part of a multiple award network to provide fill/finish capabilities for live virus-based medical countermeasure product development towards licensure. ABL will utilize its GMP facilities located in Rockville, MD and Strasbourg, France, each site staffed with manufacturing, bioanalytical and quality assurance teams with extensive experience producing vaccine, therapeutic and diagnostic products.

