White House blames Md. school rape on lax border, sanctuary policies
The horrific attack Thursday, in a Rockville, Md., high school was allegedly carried out by two illegal immigrants, ages 17 and 18, who were enrolled in the ninth grade. "This is a tragic event," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday.
