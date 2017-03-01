Unprecedented study of hearing aid outcomes in older adults released today

The first-ever placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized clinical trial of hearing aid outcomes published today in the American Journal of Audiology shows that older adults benefit from hearing aid use. Led by researchers at Indiana University with funding support from the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders , the study sought to compare patient outcomes when hearing aids are delivered via an audiology "best practices" model compared with an "over-the-counter" model.

