Tucker Carlson demolishes hotshot lawyer hired to represent accused Rockville rapist
Last night on his eponymous Fox News program, Tucker Carlson interviewed David Moyse, an attorney hired to defend 18 year-old Henry Sanchez-Milian, who is in this country illegally, against a charge of rape against a 14 year old girl in a bathroom at a Rockville, MD, high school. Moyse is one of those youngish lawyers who gets himself on lists of up-and-comers, like this one , and is a name partner in a criminal defense firm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|52 min
|Trooff
|36
|Undocumented Immigrant Accused of Raping Classmate
|3 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Thu
|Parents
|7
|No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County...
|Mar 22
|Edmund Burke
|3
|Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year...
|Mar 9
|ReStore
|1
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC