Teenage rape case could become rallyi...

Teenage rape case could become rallying cry for Trump's immigration reform

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The brutal rape of an American teenage girl by two illegal immigrants on March 16 could become a rallying cry for U.S. President Donald Trump's coming immigration reform. Trump has vowed to stem the massive tide of millions of illegal migrants entering the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... 7 hr spud 23
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mon Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Sun pissedo ffandmada... 1
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Sat The Mule 9
Turn the Rapist loose------- Mar 25 Joyous Carnac 4
News Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ... Mar 25 Mark A Foley 40
News Undocumented Immigrant Accused of Raping Classmate Mar 24 Hillary got thumped 2
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC