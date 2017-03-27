Swedish Man Prosecuted for His Assault on Muslim.with Bacon
Especially when this "assault" consisted of nothing more than eating said pork product too close to a group of Muslims and allegedly calling them derogatory names. A Swedish man is facing charges in court after being accused of eating bacon too closely to a group of veiled Muslim women and calling them derogatory names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|9 hr
|TAAM
|24
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mon
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar 26
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Mar 25
|The Mule
|9
|Turn the Rapist loose-------
|Mar 25
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|Mar 25
|Mark A Foley
|40
|Undocumented Immigrant Accused of Raping Classmate
|Mar 24
|Hillary got thumped
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC