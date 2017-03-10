Suspects steal more than 30 weapons f...

Suspects steal more than 30 weapons from Maryland gun store

Police and federal investigators are searching for two burglars who stole more than 30 weapons from a gun shop in Rockville, Md. Montgomery County police said they received an alert about an alarm going off around 3:50 a.m. Thursday at the United Gun Shop in the 5400 block of Randolph Road.

