Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast of Its Presentation at the...

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will webcast its corporate presentation at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Healthcare Conference. Sucampo's presentation will occur on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 3:20 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Event Calendar page of Sucampo's website at http://www.sucampo.com/investors/events-presentations/ .
