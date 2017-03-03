Spring Arts 2017 - galleries: The art...

Spring Arts 2017 - galleries: The art of the matter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Washington Blade

Artists & Makers Studios presents "at 2 ," a gallery featuring artwork from more than 120 resident artists, opening Friday, March 3. There will be an opening reception with champagne celebrating the organization's second anniversary from 6-9 p.m. Also on display will be mini-solo exhibits in the New Masters Gallery from Ken Bachman, Sara Bardin, Mary Morris and Lis Zadravec. The Montgomery County Camera Club will also display its exhibit "Visualizations" at Artists & Makers Studios.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested Feb 10 joe 1
News Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08) Feb 6 Gym Phart 105
News ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08) Feb 5 Phart Hunt 6
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb '17 Really Big Phart 3
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 15
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan '17 wlove2368 1
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec '16 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC