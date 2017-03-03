Spring Arts 2017 - galleries: The art of the matter
Artists & Makers Studios presents "at 2 ," a gallery featuring artwork from more than 120 resident artists, opening Friday, March 3. There will be an opening reception with champagne celebrating the organization's second anniversary from 6-9 p.m. Also on display will be mini-solo exhibits in the New Masters Gallery from Ken Bachman, Sara Bardin, Mary Morris and Lis Zadravec. The Montgomery County Camera Club will also display its exhibit "Visualizations" at Artists & Makers Studios.
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb 10
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
