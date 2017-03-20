Search for answers after Md. home explosion
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue investigators are sifting through multiple dumpsters full of forensic evidence recovered from the scene of the blast. UPDATE 3/20/17 3:10 p.m. : Montgomery County police Monday afternoon identified the homeowner as 61-year-old Steven Martin Beck.
