Rockville rape comments endanger Montgomery County kids
In the 10 days since allegations of rape at a Rockville high school became talking points in the GOP's anti-immigration agenda, the Montgomery County school system has been flooded with telephone and email threats from around the country, demanding death for "illegals" and prison for educators. One caller talked about "shooting up" Argyle Middle School, and four schools - including Argyle, another middle and two elementaries - were forced into lockdown Wednesday for the students' safety.
