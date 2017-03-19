Rockville Considers Declaring Itself A Sanctuary City Amid Immigrant Rape Scandal
People in an overflow room listen to testimony during a hearing on a propsal to become a 'sanctuary city' at City Hall March 6, 2017 in Rockville, Maryland. While Montgomery County is not a 'sanctuary community' and the county and local police do not enforce federal immigration law, the county does notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement of the release of someone from jail with specific serious offenses and honor ICE criminal and civil detainers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|22 hr
|Larry
|1
|Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year...
|Mar 9
|ReStore
|1
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC