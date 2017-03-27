Rocked by Rape Case, Maryland City Debates Sanctuary
Residents of Rockville, Maryland, pride themselves on living in a diverse community, the mid-sized city's most celebrated strength, they say. So proposing sanctuary status seemed like a realistic move, until a rape case brought the endeavor into question.
