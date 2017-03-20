Remains found at scene of home explosion
The remains of an adult and a pet have been found in the wreckage of a house in Maryland that was leveled by an explosion. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said Saturday that the remains were found in the wreckage of the home on Ashley Drive in Rockville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Sat
|Larry
|1
|Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year...
|Mar 9
|ReStore
|1
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC