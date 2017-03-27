Putin Breaks Silence On U.S. Election - Burns the Left in Just Four Words
Liberals have been insisting that the Russian government interfered with the presidential election last year, while they continue to deny it. Some evidence has been found to back up the allegations of Russian interference, but nothing has connected the Russian government to the Trump campaign team yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Tue
|TAAM
|24
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar 26
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Mar 25
|The Mule
|9
|Turn the Rapist loose-------
|Mar 25
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|Mar 25
|Mark A Foley
|40
|Undocumented Immigrant Accused of Raping Classmate
|Mar 24
|Hillary got thumped
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC