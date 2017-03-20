Owner of home destroyed in explosion ...

Owner of home destroyed in explosion found dead in wreckage

Police in Maryland say the owner of a home that was destroyed in an explosion was found dead in the wreckage of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Montgomery County police said in a news release Monday that the medical examiner identified the body found in the Rockville home Saturday as that of 61-year-old Steven Martin Beck.

