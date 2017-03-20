Owner of home destroyed in explosion found dead in wreckage
Police in Maryland say the owner of a home that was destroyed in an explosion was found dead in the wreckage of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Montgomery County police said in a news release Monday that the medical examiner identified the body found in the Rockville home Saturday as that of 61-year-old Steven Martin Beck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Sat
|Larry
|1
|Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year...
|Mar 9
|ReStore
|1
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC