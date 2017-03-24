O'Reilly Fumes that MSM Has Ignored R...

O'Reilly Fumes that MSM Has Ignored Rockville Rape Case

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

Katie has been extensively covering the horrifying rape case in a middle school in Rockville, MD, where two male students at the school believed to be in this country illegally raped a 14-year-old in a bathroom. It is a story that demands our attention, but unfortunately many mainstream news outlets did not consider it worth their airtime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented Immigrant Accused of Raping Classmate 19 min Hillary got thumped 2
News Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ... 2 hr Hillary got thumped 35
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Thu Parents 7
News No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County... Wed Edmund Burke 3
Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year... Mar 9 ReStore 1
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 15
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan '17 wlove2368 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC