Officials: Finding owner of Rockville house leveled in explosion is key
Investigators on Saturday continued searching for the owner of a home that exploded hours before it was set to be sold in auction Friday, hoping it will lead them to answers to how and why the blast occurred. A home slated to be sold at auction Friday was destroyed in an explosion that took place just hours earlier Rockville, Md.
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Sat
|Larry
|1
|Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year...
|Mar 9
|ReStore
|1
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
