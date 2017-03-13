Officials: Finding owner of Rockville...

Officials: Finding owner of Rockville house leveled in explosion is key

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Investigators on Saturday continued searching for the owner of a home that exploded hours before it was set to be sold in auction Friday, hoping it will lead them to answers to how and why the blast occurred. A home slated to be sold at auction Friday was destroyed in an explosion that took place just hours earlier Rockville, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Sat Larry 1
Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year... Mar 9 ReStore 1
News Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested Feb '17 joe 1
News Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08) Feb '17 Gym Phart 105
News ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08) Feb '17 Phart Hunt 6
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb '17 Really Big Phart 3
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 15
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC