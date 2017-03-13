Official: Explosion destroys home in Washington, DC, suburb
Authorities say a house in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital has been leveled by a thunderous explosion that shattered windows and caused other damage to several nearby homes. Pete Piringer, chief spokesman for Montgomery County fire & Rescue Service, said the explosion about 1 a.m. Friday reduced the home in a Rockville neighborhood to a "pile of bricks."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year...
|Mar 9
|ReStore
|1
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC