No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County, Superintendent Finally Comment on School Rape Case

There are 1 comment on the Townhall story from 20 hrs ago, titled No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County, Superintendent Finally Comment on School Rape Case.

Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggetand and School Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith have finally released statements about a brutal rape that allegedly took place at a Rockville, Maryland High School last week. The suspects are 17 and 18-year-old illegal aliens from Guatemala and El Salvador, with one awaiting deportation.

Larry

Fairmont, WV

#1 57 min ago
Hang them both. PERIOD.
