No Bathroom Sanctuary at Rockville High

No Bathroom Sanctuary at Rockville High

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Family Research Council

Headlines about school bathrooms have become pretty commonplace over the last year, but there was nothing common about what happened in Rockville, Maryland. In a horrifying story that's rocking the nation, a young 14-year-old girl was walking down the hallway when two older students in her class allegedly grabbed her, dragged her into the boys' bathroom, and took turns raping her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Family Research Council.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ... 1 hr spud 28
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... 23 hr Parents 7
News No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County... Wed Edmund Burke 3
Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year... Mar 9 ReStore 1
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 15
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan '17 wlove2368 1
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec '16 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC