new Security aid sought for Montgomery Co. Jewish centers

Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett has sent a request to the County Council for a supplemental appropriation to help area Jewish community centers, including two that were targeted with bomb threats. Those measures would benefit some of the county's largest Jewish community organizations: the Bender Jewish Community Center, the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington in North Bethesda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.