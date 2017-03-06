new Security aid sought for Montgomery Co. Jewish centers
Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett has sent a request to the County Council for a supplemental appropriation to help area Jewish community centers, including two that were targeted with bomb threats. Those measures would benefit some of the county's largest Jewish community organizations: the Bender Jewish Community Center, the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington in North Bethesda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb 10
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb 5
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC