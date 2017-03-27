new Red lights going up at 2 Md. pede...

new Red lights going up at 2 Md. pedestrian crossings

A new signal is going up where the Matthew Henson Trail cuts across Maryland Route 586 at Turkey Branch Parkway in Rockville. The new signal will feature flashing yellow lights that will turn to solid red when a cyclist or pedestrian pushes a button, the Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration announced Tuesday.

