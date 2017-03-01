new Police arrest man after Montgomery County bomb threat
Police arrested a man Thursday after he threatened to harm a judge and said he had a car full of explosives. Police tracked down the suspect and arrested him an hour later near the intersection of Falls Road and Maryland Avenue in Rockville, said Montgomery County police spokesman Captain Paul Starks.
