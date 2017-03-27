new Attorney General Sessions criticizes Md. sanctuary bill
Attorney General Jeff Sessions argued against a "sanctuary state" bill making its way through Maryland's General Assembly on Monday, saying the bill would put the state "more at risk for violence and crime," and that it's "not good policy." The Maryland Law Enforcement and Governmental Trust Act , sponsored by Sen. Victor Ramirez, D-Prince George's County, in the Senate, would bar local and state authorities from asking people who have been arrested, and crime victims about their citizenship status.
