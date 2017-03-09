Montgomery County officials to discus...

Montgomery County officials to discuss bus rapid transit

Montgomery County officials are holding a rare joint session to talk about the planned Bus Rapid Transit system. The Montgomery County Council, the mayor of Rockville and the Gaithersburg City Council will meet Thursday.

