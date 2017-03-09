Montgomery County officials to discuss bus rapid transit
Montgomery County officials are holding a rare joint session to talk about the planned Bus Rapid Transit system. The Montgomery County Council, the mayor of Rockville and the Gaithersburg City Council will meet Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb 10
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC