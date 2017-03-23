Maryland rape suspect picked up, rele...

Maryland rape suspect picked up, released by border control in

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Henry Sanchez-Milian, 18, is charged with the rape of a 14-year-old Rockville High School student. MUST CREDIT: Handout by Montgomery County Police Henry Sanchez-Milian, 18, is charged with the rape of a 14-year-old Rockville High School student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ... 4 hr The Mule 25
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... 19 hr Parents 7
News No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County... Wed Edmund Burke 3
Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year... Mar 9 ReStore 1
Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 15
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan '17 wlove2368 1
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec '16 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
See all Rockville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockville Forum Now

Rockville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rockville, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC