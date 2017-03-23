Maryland rape suspect picked up, released by border control in
Henry Sanchez-Milian, 18, is charged with the rape of a 14-year-old Rockville High School student. MUST CREDIT: Handout by Montgomery County Police Henry Sanchez-Milian, 18, is charged with the rape of a 14-year-old Rockville High School student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|4 hr
|The Mule
|25
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|19 hr
|Parents
|7
|No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County...
|Wed
|Edmund Burke
|3
|Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year...
|Mar 9
|ReStore
|1
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC