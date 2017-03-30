Maryland rape case: No bond for teen who claims sex with victim, 14, was consensual
A Maryland judge denied bond for a 17-year-old accused of raping a 14-year-old in a high school bathroom, ruling that alleged salacious text messages and an explicit video did not prove his innocence. "I'm not persuaded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Tue
|TAAM
|24
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar 26
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Mar 25
|The Mule
|9
|Turn the Rapist loose-------
|Mar 25
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|Mar 25
|Mark A Foley
|40
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC