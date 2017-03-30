Maryland Criminal Defense Lawyer Picked Up For Soliciting Sex from a Minor
Michael D. Dobbs, 57, has been a criminal defense attorney in Maryland for a long time. He is well known and well-liked in the community making his latest arrest even more shocking to those that know him.
