Listen: Montgomery County YRa s Dan McHugh on Rockville High Attack:...
Montgomery County Young Republicans - discussed the horrific incident in which two immigrants raped a 14 year old at Rockville High and how this incident only proves more how making Rockville a sanctuary city is a bad idea. Immigrant high school student on deport list charged in rape of girl, 14. Two Maryland high school students - one of whom has an "alien removal" case pending - forced a 14-year-old female classmate into a bathroom stall on Thursday morning and viciously raped her, police said.
