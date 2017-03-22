LISTEN: Montgomery Councilmember to Gov. Hogan: Appalling to a oePoliticizea Rockville Rape
Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro calls Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's statements following last week's alleged rape at Rockville High School "appalling," saying he is politicizing the event when focus should be on the victim and seeing her alleged attackers to justice. "I find it really appalling to try to politicize a situation like this," Navarro told reporters at an unrelated event in Wheaton Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.
Add your comments below
Rockville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant accused in alleged rape ...
|2 hr
|Trooff
|19
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|8 hr
|Parents
|7
|No Mention of Illegal Aliens: Montgomery County...
|Wed
|Edmund Burke
|3
|Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year...
|Mar 9
|ReStore
|1
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Bike Lane Hazzard
|Jan '17
|wlove2368
|1
|Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781
|Dec '16
|Mister Mister Jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC