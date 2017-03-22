LISTEN: Montgomery Councilmember to G...

LISTEN: Montgomery Councilmember to Gov. Hogan: Appalling to a oePoliticizea Rockville Rape

Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro calls Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's statements following last week's alleged rape at Rockville High School "appalling," saying he is politicizing the event when focus should be on the victim and seeing her alleged attackers to justice. "I find it really appalling to try to politicize a situation like this," Navarro told reporters at an unrelated event in Wheaton Wednesday.

