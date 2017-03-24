Lawmakers seek answers in rape case a...

Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local officials cite SCOTUS on taking in illegal immigrants

There are 7 comments on the Fox News story from Friday, titled Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local officials cite SCOTUS on taking in illegal immigrants. In it, Fox News reports that:

Pressure is mounting, as Senate lawmakers demand answers on the immigration history of two suspects in the rape of a 14-year-old girl in the boy's bathroom of a Maryland public high school, but school officials say they were obligated to educate the pair. On Friday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa fired off letters to both the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, demanding answers to questions raised by parents in Rockville, Md., in the wake of Thursday's incident.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,176

Location hidden
#1 Saturday
how do they know their age? hope they are not stupid enough to take the word of illegal aliens

Trump Supporter

Orange, CA

#2 Yesterday
Illegal aliens are hard workers who came to the USA because US employers ask them to come here.

Only racist don't like illegals

Geezer

United States

#3 Yesterday
Trump Supporter wrote:
Illegal aliens are hard workers who came to the USA because US employers ask them to come here.

Only racist don't like illegals
I suppose you like liquor store robbers, thugs who beat up retirees for their Social Security checks and school girl rapists too.
Since a lot of those criminals are black, it must be racist to want to imprison them. Your logic!

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#4 Yesterday
It is most instructive to pay attention to the immediate reactions of Democrat leaders in Maryland. Their most vociferous rhetoric is to protect illegal aliens, not condemn the ferocity and barbarous attack on this young adolescent. That is a Liberal in a nutshell, but all of them should be in a nuthouse.

HOLLA ISABELLA

Staten Island, NY

#5 12 hrs ago
Trump Supporter wrote:
Illegal aliens are hard workers who came to the USA because US employers ask them to come here.

Only racist don't like illegals
It's not racist to not like liars, thieves, cheats, ignorant, violent, Spanish-speaking parasitic vermin. You know, what you are, wet back scum.

vwgeartop

Secaucus, NJ

#6 12 hrs ago
lol too funny
Righty01

United States

#8 1 hr ago
Trump Supporter wrote:
Illegal aliens are hard workers who came to the USA because US employers ask them to come here.

Only racist don't like illegals
Im a racist because I think everyone should be properly vetted and our boarders should be secure and the people who haven't bothered to gain legal status should be deported. Im a racist and your just dumb.
